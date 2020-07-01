BOSSES at budget supermarket chain Aldi have said they would like to open new branches in Newport, Pontypool, Monmouth, Chepstow and Caldicot.
The national chain has released the full 'wish list' of where the retailer would like to open across the UK.
It comes after rival supermarket Lidl published details of where they hope to open new stores in the coming years.
A statement on Aldi's website reads: "Our sustained growth means we are continually expanding our property portfolio to help achieve our ever-growing goals for 2022.
MORE NEWS:
- Legionella in water supply at Brynmawr Foundation School
- The £12m plans for the transformation of Newport Market
- Knifeman jailed for Asda Brynmawr robbery
"We have ambitious acquisition and development plans beyond that and are looking to acquire sites that meet the following property criteria for our standard store format."
What types of site are they looking for?
The details on the Aldi website add: "We prefer to purchase freehold, town centre or edge of centre sites suitable for property development in towns with a population of 15,000 or more.
"We are willing to explore all opportunities including developer led schemes and existing or new retail units.
"Our yield profile is increasingly adding value to developments."
It's important to point out that while this list of locations is not definite - it gives a strong indication as to where the supermarket company want to expand to.
Here is the full list of places where Aldi hope to open in the near future.
SOUTH WALES:
• Aberdare
• Barry
• Caldicot
• Cardiff
• Chepstow
• Cowbridge
• Llanelli
• Llantrisant
• Maesteg
• Monmouth
• Mumbles
• Neath
• Newport
• Penarth
• Pontypool
• Pontypridd
• Porthcawl
• Pyle
• Swansea
• Tenby
SCOTLAND:
• Aberdeen (south)
• Baillieston
• Battlefield
• Blairgowrie
• Castle Douglas
• Clarkston
• Dumbarton
• Dunblane
• Edinburgh (all areas)
• Finnieston
• Glasgow City Centre
• Govan
• Helensburgh
• Partick
• Peebles
• South Ayr
• Stepps/Moodiesburn
• Stonehaven
• Tannochside/Uddingston
NORTH EAST ENGLAND:
• Barnard Castle
• Blaydon
• Durham City - North
• Durham City - South West
• Gosforth
• Grangetown / Ryhope
• Heaton
• Houghton Le Spring
• Jarrow
• Middlesborugh East
• Newcastle City West
• North Shields /Tynemouth
• Ryton
• South Shields - East
• South Shields - South
• Spennymoor
• Stockton West
• West Denton
• Whitley Bay - North
YORKSHIRE:
- Barton Under Humber
- Bessacarr
- Birchwood, Lincoln
- Bolsover
- Bridghouse
- Cleckheaton
- Denby Dale
- Dewsbury
- Driffield
- East Doncaster
- Fullwood/Crooks
- Gleasless
- Goole
- Harrogate - East
- Harrogate - South
- Hebden Bridge
- Hillsborough
- Hipperholme
- Honley
- Horbury
- Ilkley
- Knaresborough
- Mablethorpe
- Malton
- Market Rasen
- Meadowhall
- Mirfield
- Northallterton
- Ossett
- Otley
- Parsons Cross
- Penistone
- Scarborough - North
- Scarborough - South
- Scunthorpe
- South West Bradford
- West Chesterfield
- Whitby
- York - South / East
- York - West
CUMBRIA:
• Kendal - South
• Keswick
• Ulverston
• Windermere
MERSEYSIDE, CHESHIRE AND NORTH WALES:
- Bangor
- Cheshire Oaks
- Crewe
- Formby
- Holyhead
- Huyton
- Kirkby
- Llandudno
- Lymm
- Maghull
- Newtown
- North Chester
- Prescot
- Pwllheli
- Runcorn
- Ruthin
- Shrewsbury
- South Liverpool
- South Telford
- Warrington
- Widnes
- Wrexham
SOUTH WEST:
• Barnstaple
• Bristol
• Brixham
• Bude
• Cinderford
• Dawlish
• Exeter
• Exmouth
• Falmouth
• Hayle
• Helston
• Ivybridge
• Lydney
• Newton Abbot
• Paignton
• Penzance
• Plymouth
• Plympton
• Plymstock
• Saltash
• St Ives
• Taunton
• Tavistock
• Teignmouth
• Tiverton
• Torquay
• Totnes
• Truro
• Wellington
• Weston-Super-Mare
EAST ANGLIA:
- Attleborough
- Beccles
- Bungay
- Cambridge
- Downham
- Framlingham
- Harleston
- Ipswich
- March
- Mildenhall
- North Walsham
- Norwich (South)
- Saxmundham
- Sheringham
- St Ives
- Stowmarket
- Swaffham
- Wymondham
HOME COUNTIES:
• Aldershot
• Amersham
• Basingstoke
• Beaconsfield
• Berkhamsted
• Bracknell
• Buckingham
• Egham
• Farnborough
• Farnham
• Hemel Hempstead
• High Wycombe
• Luton
• Maidenhead
• Milton Keynes
• Reading
• Slough
• Wallingford
• Windsor
• Woking
• Wokingham
SOUTH CENTRAL:
• Abingdon
• Alcester
• Andover
• Banbury
• Bath
• Blandford
• Bordon
• Bournemouth
• Bradford on Avon
• Bridport
• Calne
• Cheltenham
• Christchurch
• Devizes
• Didcot
• Dorchester
• Eastleigh
• Evesham
• Ferndown
• Frome
• Gloucester
• Gosport
• Great Malvern
• Hedge End
• Kidlington
• Lymington
• Malmesbury
• Marlborough
• Midsomer Norton
• New Milton
• Newbury
• Newport
• Oxford
• Pershore
• Poole
• Portchester
• Portsmouth
• Ringwood
• Ryde
• Salisbury
• Shaftesbury
• Shanklin
• Sherbourne
• South Hayling
• Southampton
• Stow-on-the-Wold
• Stroud
• Sturminster Newton
• Swanage
• Swindon
• Tenbury Wells
• Thatcham
• Totton
• Verwood
• Wantage
• Wareham
• Warminster
• Waterlooville
• Weymouth
• Wimborne
• Wincanton
• Winchester
• Witney
• Wootton Bassett
• Worcester
• Yate
• Yeovil
SUSSEX:
• Bexhill
• Bognor Regis
• Brighton
• Burgess Hill
• Chichester
• Crawley
• East Grinstead
• Eastbourne
• Hailsham
• Hailsham
• Hastings
• Haywards
• Heath
• Horsham
• Hove
• Littlehampton
• Midurst
• Newhaven
• Peacehaven
• Portslade
• Seaford
• Shoreham
• Shoreham
• St Leonards
• Uckfield
• Worthing
KENT:
• Ashford
• Broadstairs
• Bromley
• Canterbury
• Chatham
• Cranbrook
• Deal
• Dover
• Ebbsfleet
• Faversham
• Folkestone
• Gillingham
• Gravesend
• Maidstone
• Margate
• Ramsgate
• Rochester
• Royal Tunbridge Wells
• Sidcup
• Sittingbourne
• Tenterden
SURREY:
• Caterham
• Cobham
• Dorking
• Farnham
• Godalming
• Guildford
• Haslemere
• Horley
• Leatherhead
• Oxted
• Petersfield
• Redhill
• Reigate
• Staines
• Thames Ditton
• Weybridge
Comments are closed on this article.