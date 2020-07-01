JOE Wicks has shared when his self-titled 'PE with Joe' live videos will end on YouTube.

Also known as the Body Coach, Joe was dubbed as the nation's PE teacher after springing into action to provide a half-hour of fitness exercises for children during the lockdown.

When did the PE with Joe lessons begin?

The 34-year-old started his lessons on Monday, March 23 - the day lockdown was announced by Boris Johnson across the UK.

Since then, his videos have racked up millions of views by those taking part live and by watching them again on his YouTube channel.

The daily lessons ran for 13 weeks, with the last full week of live videos ending on Friday, June 19.

They haven't ended altogether though - Joe has since dropped down the live lessons to three a week, with each taking place online on Mondays, Wednesday and Saturdays - all at the usual time of 9am.

So when will the final live 'PE with Joe' take place on YouTube?

Joe took to Instagram to share when the last lesson will be during a question and answer session with fans.

In a post on his Instagram Stories to his 3.8million followers on Sunday (June 28), he said: "The last session will be on Wednesday, July 22.

"I'm heading to the highlands in Scotland for five days with my dad, little bro and some friends on our motorbikes.

"That means we will have completed 19 weeks of PE with Joe."

In a follow-up post, Joe added that he hopes to get back to Santa Monica in California with his family for a while before Christmas.

When asked by one follower if he drinks alcohol every day, he responded: "I didn't drink much before lockdown, but since we are home all the time I usually have one gin and tonic a day with Rosie.

"I've really got into collecting and trying new flavoured gins, so it's more of a new hobby now for me," he added.

How can I take part in the live video workouts - or watch them again?

Visit Joe's YouTube channel - named The Body Coach TV - here: https://www.youtube.com/user/thebodycoach1.