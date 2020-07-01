THE Severn Area Rescue Association (SARA) Beachley lifeboat crew were called out last night - their third callout in as many days.
The crew received a report just before 10pm of a car having driven off the slipway below the M48 Severn Bridge and multiple emergency services attended.
SARA Lifeboat 3 was launched and searched the possible area of low water to Chapel Rock lighthouse. The crew also explored the end of the slip for signs of anything submerged.
The crew was stood down after the Coastguard reviewed CCTV, and found that the vehicle had in fact driven back up and then away.
READ MORE:
"Thankfully, this had been a false alarm," said a SARA spokesperson.
"We have the CCTV there partly to monitor and hopefully reduce inappropriate use of the area.
"The slipway is surprisingly treacherous - slippery and unforgiving - as many of us have found out the hard way.
"Please do not drive down it just to admire the view.
"Many thanks to all who responded to what was no doubt an honest report with good intentions."