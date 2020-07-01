A CONSULTATION on the £11.5 million rebuild and expansion of Maendy Primary School in Cwmbran could begin in September, according to a council report.
The proposed rebuild of Maendy Primary School will see the number of places increase from 231 to 420, along with a 30-place nursery, and therefore must be subject to a public consultation.
The consultation, which “ultimately will determine if this proposal is to proceed”, was put on hold earlier this year because of the coronavirus pandemic.
For the consultation to take place schools must be open, therefore the council report proposes it begins in September, lasting 28 days.
If there are no objections then the proposal would be decided by the executive member for education, if there are objections then the report will be brought back to cabinet.
The project is expected to be completed in time for Autumn 2023.
Maendy Primary School was included in the council’s Band B priorities submitted to the Welsh Government as part of the 21st Century Schools Programme in 2011.
It will not only be the council’s first low-carbon, energy-efficient school project but it would help ease increased demand from 1,200 homes being built in South Sebastopol.
The school, which will cost £11.46 million, will be 65 per cent funded by the Welsh Government, equating to £7.45 million. The rest will be funded by the county borough council.
The report will be considered by the council’s cabinet on Tuesday (July 7).