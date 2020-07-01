ALLOTMENT holders in Newport had an unexpected visitor - after an escaped six-foot, red-tailed boa constrictor turned up at the site.

The snake was found by a member of the public on the allotments near Malpas Road in the city on June 14.

The snake was said to be easily caught and was transported to a nearby police station, before coming into the care of the RSPCA.

(Pictures: RSPCA)

The boa constrictor has now been transferred to a specialist facility in the West Midlands for ongoing care.

RSPCA Cymru says the incident is another reminder as to how snakes can be "remarkable escape artists", and the importance of appropriate, secure accommodation.

Stephanie Davidson, RSPCA animal collection officer, said: "This would have been a pretty unbelievable find at an allotment - with a six-foot, red-tailed boa constrictor coming for a visit.

"However, it is another reminder of what remarkable escape artists these exotic animals can be.

"We regularly respond to escaped snakes, and continue to highlight the importance of safe, secure and appropriate accommodation for these animals, who have such complex needs.

"Snakes can also be microchipped - and we'd urge anyone owning one to explore whether this is a possibility, to ensure they can be returned home more easily should they stray.

"This large snake is currently in the care of a specialist centre in the West Midlands."

Anyone with information about the snake - or who may know the owner - has been urged to contact the RSPCA's inspectorate appeal line on 0300 123 8018.

RSPCA officers remain on the frontline dealing with emergencies during the Covid-19 pandemic. Should you wish to help the animal welfare charity, you can donate online.