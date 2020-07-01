THERE are two new cases of coronavirus in Gwent and one more reported death in the region.
Of these two new cases, one is in Blaenau Gwent and one in Torfaen.
The two new cases brings the total of confirmed cases in the Aneurin Bevan University Health Board region to 2,633 and the death brings the toll to 275.
Across Wales, Public Health Wales has the number of new cases standing at 32, bringing the total to 15,775. Six people in total have died in the past 24 hours across Wales, bringing the suspected total to 1,516
The true number of cases is likely to be higher as not everyone who has the virus has been tested.