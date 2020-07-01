THE British Academy of Film and Television Arts (Bafta) has announced the award ceremonies in Wales and Scotland will still take place in 2020.

Both the British Academy Cymru Awards and British Academy Scotland Awards will go ahead and take into consideration Government restrictions following the coronavirus pandemic.

The Cymru Awards will take place in October, while details will be announced later this year for the Scottish event.

Angharad Mair, Bafta Cymru chairwoman, said: “We are delighted to be able to confirm that Bafta’s Cymru Awards will go ahead in 2020.

“Welsh creative talent has been crucial to keeping the nation informed and entertained throughout these past few difficult months.

“The industry has continued to enthusiastically engage with the awards entry process so we feel it is only right to continue our work in 2020 to recognise the excellence in craft, performance and production from creative Welsh talent and productions.

“We’re proud to have been celebrating the Welsh screen-industries for almost 30 years and I look forward to another fantastic, if not a little different, ceremony in 2020.”

Jude MacLaverty, Bafta Scotland director, said: “It is fantastic to be able to confirm that the British Academy Scotland Awards will be going ahead this year, allowing the brilliant work and talented people from the creative industries in Scotland to be recognised.

“I am confident that we’ll be able to deliver a great show and look forward to announcing more details in the coming weeks.”

Last month, Bafta announced the British Academy Television Awards will go ahead as a closed-studio show, broadcast as-live on BBC One, on July 31 with nominees accepting awards virtually.

Nominations and further details on the format of Bafta’s Cymru Awards ceremony will be announced on September 3.

It comes after Bafta’s first digital awards ceremony, the British Academy Games Awards, drew an audience of more than 900,000 viewers in March