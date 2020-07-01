WEST Midlands Police are appealing for information to help find a man with links to Abergavenny.
Justin Millington, 25, of no fixed address, has been recalled to prison after he absconded while on licence in the Derby area of the East Midlands.
He’s also wanted by Gwent Police.
It is believed Millington could be in the West Midlands region, or could be travelling between there and Wales.
Anyone with information is asked to contact officers via live chat at west-midlands.police.uk between 8am and midnight or PC Keith Higgins from the Birmingham Offender Management team on 101 ext 8623 071.
Crimestoppers can be called anonymously on 0800 555 111.