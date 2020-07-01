PLANS for a state-of-the-art ‘super-surgery’ to serve thousands of patients in the east of Newport have been unveiled.

The Newport East Health and Wellbeing Centre will host GP services, dentistry, community health services such as nursing and mental health support and a community pharmacy.

Specialist care and wellbeing support will be provided, along with family and therapy services on issues such as sexual health and speech and language.

Staff accommodation will also be provided in the building.

The plans will see Ringland Health Centre – described as “very tired in appearance” and “no longer fit for purpose” – demolished, while a multi-use games area (MUGA) which has been vandalised and attracted anti-social behaviour will be relocated.

Services provided at Ringland Surgery, Park Surgery and Ringland Dental Surgery would be transferred to the new health centre.

The multi-million pound project has been in the pipeline for more than 10 years but an initial plan was abandoned when the recession of the mid-2000s hit NHS budgets.

But the development is now seen as a key part of regeneration plans for Ringland which include new housing and a modern shopping centre.

The centre will make it easy for people to access support by bringing health and wellbeing services together and delivering integrated provision in “high quality buildings”, a planning statement says.

“The new health and wellbeing centre will play a key role in the regeneration in the Ringland area and will be an integrated part of the ‘Community Campus’ at Ringland Centre,” it adds.

“The proposed development aims to provide better access to services in the community through an integrated primary care model that focuses on promotion of a healthy lifestyle close to people’s homes.

“The proposed building will be a state-of-the-art new facility which will significantly improve the existing offer and will provide a new model of healthcare.”

The health centre will be situated next to the recently refurbished community hub, allowing for integration with wider services.

A public car park for the surgery is planned on the existing site of the MUGA, with a total of 108 car parking spaces and 11 disabled spaces proposed.

A planning statement says combining Ringland and Park surgeries to one building will “improve the quality of the offer” and “provide a better economic model” for the health board.

John Griffiths, MS for Newport East, said the plans are “very important”.

“I am pleased this is being done in Ringland because I believe it will address some of the health inequalities faced by people of all ages in this part of the city,” he said.

Aneurin Bevan University Health Board is intending to apply for planning permission after recently concluding a pre-application consultation.