RESTRICTIONS on the number of mourners permitted at cemetery funerals in Gwent will be eased from tomorrow, Thursday.

Strict limits on the number of mourners have been in place during the coronavirus pandemic as part of wider social-distancing measures.

The region's five local authorities, which are members of the Gwent Local Resilience Forum, said they "fully recognise and understand how difficult these restrictions can be for the family and friends of the deceased".

From July 2, the maximum number of permitted mourners will be raised to 20 for cemetery funerals in Newport, Blaenau Gwent, Caerphilly, Monmouthshire, and Torfaen.

But the new limit will not be extended to services at Gwent Crematorium.

The maximum number of permitted mourners at cremations there will remain at 10 people.

Last week, Newport council announced it would extend visiting times at its cemeteries.

"The original decision to limit the numbers of mourners was not taken lightly," the Gwent Local Resilience Forum said in a statement. "Respect for the deceased and compassion for the bereaved is an important part of our decision-making, but protecting the health and wellbeing of the public, funeral and cemetery staff must be the foremost concern during this ongoing public health emergency."

The forum will keep mourner numbers "under continual review" during the course of the pandemic.