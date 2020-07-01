JOHN Lewis has confirmed reopening plans for another 10 stores including its first in Wales and Scotland as well as the chain’s flagship shop in Oxford Street.

Here's what you need to know.

Which stores will reopen?

The group said the following branches will reopen on Monday, July 13:

Basingstoke

Cardiff

Chelmsford

Chester

Edinburgh

Exeter

Glasgow

Stratford

Trafford Centre, Manchester

Its Oxford Street department store will open later in the week, on July 16, as John Lewis said the size of the shop meant it needed extra time to finalise plans.

MORE NEWS:

The latest raft of reopenings will take the total for the group so far to 32 since lockdown restrictions have eased for non-essential shops, with 18 remaining closed.

England was the first to allow retailers to reopen, on June 15, followed by Wales on June 23 and Scotland on June 29.

John Lewis said it will open more of its shops later in the summer, although insiders have warned previously it is “highly unlikely” all 50 will ever reopen again.

The group said it was sticking to its “safe, not fast” approach.

What have bosses at John Lewis said?

Berangere Michel, executive director for customer service at the John Lewis Partnership, added: “We are learning as we go and tweaking our approach to give our customers and partners the best possible experience.

“Feedback from customers is that they really enjoy being able to test and try out products such as tablets, mattresses and shoes, all in a safe environment, as well as asking our expert partners for advice.”

What about jobs - will any stores remain shut?

John Lewis added: “The reality is that we have too much store space for the way people want to shop now and we have shared this with our partners.

“As difficult as it is, it is highly unlikely we will reopen all our John Lewis stores.

“However no decision has been made and any details would be shared with partners first by the middle of July.”

What safety measures are in place?