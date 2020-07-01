A NEW coronavirus testing centre in Blaenau Gwent will open for pre-booked appointments from tomorrow (Thursday).

The drive-through centre at the former Marine Colliery in Cwm is the second to open in Gwent after the Rodney Parade testing station in Newport.

Until now, people living in Blaenau Gwent have had to travel as far as Newport or Cardiff to visit their nearest testing centre.

Anyone with coronavirus symptoms, however mild, can get a free test at the centre after booking an appointment.

A spokeswoman for Aneurin Bevan University Health Board said the centre will “play an integral part in the response to coronavirus in Gwent”.

“The site will be open for pre-booked appointments every day from 8am to 8pm from Thursday, July 2,” she said.

“Anyone who is symptomatic of Covid-19 can book a test online.”

The site officially opened on Tuesday afternoon, but tomorrow will be the first day of pre-booked appointments.

People who are tested at the new site will be able to take a swab test, which takes less than a minute, without leaving their vehicle.

Vaughan Gething, Welsh Government health minister, said: “I am pleased to see this new testing centre open in Cwm, near Ebbw Vale, providing more convenient access to testing for people in this area, and boosting our overall testing capacity in Wales.

“Anyone experiencing Covid-19 symptoms in Wales can now book a test at a local drive-through centre or order a home testing kit.

“Scaling up testing forms an important part of our Test, Trace, Protect strategy which will help us ease lockdown measures and help people safely return to work or get back to their normal routines more quickly.”

A spokesman for Blaenau Gwent council previously said: “This development is welcomed as it means that local people requiring a test no longer need to travel to Cardiff or Newport.”

Anyone who is symptomatic of coronavirus can book a test online at nhs.uk/ask-for-a-coronavirus-test. Tests should be booked as soon as symptoms begin.

The symptoms of Covid-19 are a new, persistent cough, a high fever and loss of taste or smell.