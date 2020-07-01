A TEENAGER has been charged with a drugs supply offence in connection with the death of 13-year-old Carson Price.
Carson, from Hengoed, died in hospital in April 2019 after being found unconscious in a park in Ystrad Mynach.
Gwent Police said a 15-year-old boy from Caerphilly has been charged with the supply of MDMA, a Class-A controlled drug.
He will appear at Cwmbran Youth Court on July 28.
Two other people have been arrested in connection with the incident.
A 22-year-old man, from Caerphilly, who was arrested on suspicion of the supply of class A drugs, remains released under investigation; and a 21-year-old man, also from Caerphilly, who was arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of a class A drug, has been released with no further action.
