While people can develop Type 1 Diabetes at any age, children and young people are more at risk of serious harm from a late diagnosis.

It is worrying that the number of children and young people who would usually be seen and diagnosed as Type 1 since the pandemic began seems to have fallen. By treating Type 1 as early as possible, it is possible for children to recover rapidly and have a more positive experience of Type 1, which is a lifelong condition.

There are four signs to look out for which can develop very quickly over a few days or weeks.

Contact your GP if your child is displaying any of the four Ts: Thirst; Toilet habits – passing urine more often than usual particularly at night; Tiredness; Thinner – weight loss and loss of muscle bulk. If your child is showing these signs don’t wait – seek urgent medical advice.

It’s been wonderful to see so many smiling faces from pupils (and teachers!) on social media as they returned to schools this week. The efforts made by school staff across Newport to make all this happen has been amazing.

I know that many parents are still worried and it is for each family to make the decision with their own circumstances in mind.

Wales is the only country in the UK to give all pupils the opportunity to receive some teacher contact before the Summer break. It will also ensure pupils, staff and parents are prepared – mentally, emotionally and practically – for next September. The safety of all children and school staff must be paramount.

From July 6 people from two separate households will be able to join together to form one extended household. Creating a single extended household will enable families to be reunited and will also help support working parents with informal childcare over the summer months. They can be family or close friends.

Cases of coronavirus are continuing to decline in Wales. The evidence shows that meeting people outdoors, maintaining social distancing and good hand hygiene remains the best and lowest risk option.

This weekend would have been the start of the Caerleon Festival. Unfortunately, like so many other events this year it has been cancelled. These events are often the culmination of months of meticulous planning by a dedicated group of volunteers. Sadly it is not to be, but hopefully next year will be a bumper celebration.