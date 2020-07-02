THE HOSPITALITY sector in Wales will begin to re-open from Monday, July 13, as long as coronavirus cases continue to fall.
To begin with, outdoor spaces for bars, cafes, pubs and restaurants will be allowed to re-open, subject to existing licenses.
However this will be subject to the outcome of next week’s review of lockdown regulations, as well as relying on the number of cases dropping.
The planned re-opening follows a rapid review of the hospitality sector in Wales to look at how the industry can safely be re-opened.
A decision on when indoor services will be able to re-open will be made at a later date.
When this is will depend on the success of the first phase of re-opening and the ongoing coronavirus situation in Wales.
Businesses could be asked to put in place other measures to reduce the risk of transmission, such as pre-booking, table service only, and even the use of apps.
The Minister for International Relations and Welsh Language Eluned Morgan will give more details on the phased re-opening plan for bars, cafes, pubs and restaurants at today's daily press conference (Thursday, July 2).