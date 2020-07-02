A WOMAN has appeared in court to face a heroin trafficking charge.
Kirsty Barratt, 25, of Courtybella Gardens, Newport, is alleged to have supplied the class A drug in the city on October 16, 2019.
She appeared in Cardiff Crown Court via video link from Eastwood Park Prison in Gloucestershire.
No plea was entered by Barratt.
She was represented by Kevin Seal and the prosecution by Gareth James.
Judge Daniel Williams adjourned the case until September 10 and remanded Barratt in custody.
