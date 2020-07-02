POLICE are stepping up patrols along the A48 Southern Distributor Road (SDR) in Newport and nearby routes to combat 'boy racers'.

It follows multiple reports received by Gwent Police on Sunday, June 28, of a group of youths in vehicles on the SDR.

Inspector Martin Cawley of the Newport East local neighbourhood team said: “We received a number of reports of anti-social use of vehicles on the A48 Southern Distributor Road.

“We have previously facilitated gatherings of motoring enthusiasts in Newport to ensure the safety of all road users and in a bid to curb the anti-social use of vehicles.

“However, we were not notified of this event occurring, and we will be looking into who organised this meeting.

“As a result of Sunday’s activity, I have requested patrols to commence in the area and speed camera vans will be located on routes close to the A48.”

Inspector Cawley also thanked the local residents who reported the incident and has reiterated how this situation is a priority for the officers. He has also put out an open plea to anyone who wants to organise these kinds of meetings.

He said: “I would also appeal to organisers of similar events to contact and engage with us, if you are planning this type of gathering in the future.

“Although now is not the time to hold these large-scale gatherings due to the health crisis, we will find constructive ways to allow these meetings to take place when the time is right.”

Any incidents are encouraged to be reported and if anyone witnessed or has CCTV footage, dashcam footage or information about Sunday’s incident should contact Gwent Police on 101 or through their social media pages and quote the reference numbers 332 28/06/20; 387 28/06/20; 430 28/06/20 or 452 28/06/20.