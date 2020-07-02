When Horace and Jackie Jefferies met for the first time outside the Palace Cinema in Risca back in 1958, little would they have imagined they'd be celebrating their diamond wedding anniversary in the middle of a global pandemic.

But the couple, who live in Cross Keys, are doing just that as they celebrate 60 years of married life.

Jackie, who was then a shop assistant, and colliery worker Horace were married at the Hope Baptist church Cross Keys on July 2 1960 by the Rev Donald Gibbs, who later moved to Canada.

The couple, who are both keen gardeners and who love to travel when they are able, went on to have two sons, Alan, now 59, and married to Paula, and Haydn, 54, who is married to Laura.

They also have two grandchildren, Millie, 15, and 13-year-old Ben.

Keen rugby fan Horace has written four books about Cross keys RFC and was made a life member of the club in 1986.

He is also a lay preacher and the couple were founder members and key in the setting up of New Life Christian Church in Abercarn. They are both still active members.

Jackie and Horace said the key to a long and happy marriage was family and faith, trust and sticking together in the good times and the tough times.

The couple and their family will be enjoying a low-key day via Zoom but are looking forward to celebrating properly with family and friends after lockdown.

