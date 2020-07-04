THESE six criminals were recently handed prison sentences for a range of offences, from animal cruelty to assault and dangerous driving to knife crime.

We look at their crimes and punishment.

Levi Jermyn

Levi Jermyn was blasted by a judge after he performed an astonishing U-turn on the M4 motorway and went up a slip road against the flow of traffic before tearing down 30mph residential streets at 80mph.

The 23-year-old from Newport eventually crashed into a police car in the city and was told it was a “miracle” no one was hurt or killed.

READ MORE

Locked Up: The Gwent criminals jailed so far in 2020

Jermyn was jailed for 16 months and banned from driving for three years.

Nicole Jones

Nicole Jones, 30, from Brynglas Avenue, Pontllanfraith, was jailed after a suspended prison sentence for animal cruelty to her pet dog was activated.

Last December she admitted causing unnecessary suffering to husky crossbreed Chad.

When Jones admitted shoplifting booze at two Tesco stores, she ended up with a 30-week custodial sentence.

Colin McBlain

Colin McBlain, 33, of Stamford Street, Cwm, Ebbw Vale, was branded a “public menace” for ramming the police during a high-speed chase in a stolen car taken after a break-in.

The ‘three strikes burglar’ had racked up 32 previous convictions for 94 offences before his latest crime spree.

READ MORE

Locked Up: Criminals put behind bars in 2020

He was jailed for 876 days for burglary plus 12 months in prison for dangerous driving.

David James

David James, 58, from Ebbw Vale, was caught with knives in public twice in the space of nine months.

He was found guilty of the possession of a black-handled blade on Tredegar’s Commercial Street after a trial.

READ MORE

Locked Up: Gwent criminals jailed this month

This put him in breach of a four-month suspended sentence for having a kitchen knife in Tredegar’s Gwent Shopping Centre and he was jailed for 10 months.

Zack Rogers

A man bit his girlfriend’s sister and threatened to kill her when he was armed with a knife in each hand and high on cocaine and Jack Daniel's whiskey.

Zack Rogers, 26, was jailed for the terrifying unprovoked attack in Ystrad Mynach on his close friend Melissa Robinson during a drinking session.

He was jailed for 12 months.

Matthew Swift

A dangerous driver nearly crashed head-on into a van as he overtook cars on the wrong side of the road as he fled police in a Mini.

Matthew Swift, 42, of Oakfield Road, Newport, ran five red lights as he led officers on a high-speed chase through busy traffic in the city.

He was jailed for 12 months and banned from driving for two years and ordered to sit an extended retest.