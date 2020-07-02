A DEALER jailed for more than five years for trafficking heroin made just £3,685 from selling the drug.
David Williams, 45, of Ty Coch, Rhymney, appeared at Cardiff Crown Court for his Proceeds of Crime Act (POCA) hearing in front of Judge Richard Williams.
The defendant was sent to prison for five years and seven months at Newport Crown Court last autumn after he admitted the possession of heroin with intent to supply.
At his POCA hearing this week, Judge Williams heard how Williams benefited by £3,685 from the sale of class A drug and has £1,910 left in available assets.
The defendant has 28 days to hand over the cash or face an extra four months in jail in default.
The prosecution was represented by Laura Shepherd and Williams by Eugene Egan.