Coronavirus latest as no cases reported at the Royal Gwent Hospital
- FOR THE FIRST time since March, there are no confirmed coronavirus cases at Newport’s Royal Gwent Hospital.
-
- Aneurin Bevan University Health Board confirmed the news on Wednesday - but stressed this does not mean the coronavirus has gone away.
-
- “We can confirm we currently have no positive Covid-19 cases at the Royal Gwent Hospital,” said an Aneurin Bevan University Health Board spokeswoman.
