South Wales Argus
South Wales Argus

Coronavirus latest as no cases reported at the Royal Gwent Hospital

Menu

Coronavirus latest as no cases reported at the Royal Gwent Hospital

By Dan Barnes

Last updated:

    FOR THE FIRST time since March, there are no confirmed coronavirus cases at Newport’s Royal Gwent Hospital.
  • Aneurin Bevan University Health Board confirmed the news on Wednesday - but stressed this does not mean the coronavirus has gone away.
  • “We can confirm we currently have no positive Covid-19 cases at the Royal Gwent Hospital,” said an Aneurin Bevan University Health Board spokeswoman.