A GWENT Police inspector is fighting for their career as they prepare to face a gross misconduct panel over allegations relating to their professional behaviour.
The officer’s name, gender and where they are stationed have not yet been revealed, but the hearing is due to be held in public next week.
The accusations made by the force against the inspector are:
- Lying about their phone not being in their possession and thereby suggesting they could not have seen missed calls or received voicemails
- Lying to their supervisor
- Suggesting to a detective chief inspector they had sent a report when they had not
- Driving without insurance, MOT certificate and a vehicle excise licence
- Abandoning their motor vehicle in a church car park for around eight weeks without consent, without leaving contact details, causing an obstruction and inconvenience to legitimate users of the car park
- Producing their warrant card to a police constable when they were stopped in order to influence his actions
The hearing is due to begin on Monday, July 6 at Gwent Police headquarters in Cwmbran and expected to last four days.
If the allegations are individually or collectively proven against them, the inspector can be dismissed from their post.
Police officers accused of gross misconduct have to appear before a misconduct panel which is chaired by a legally qualified chair appointed by the police and crime commissioner and made up of a police officer of at least the rank of superintendent plus an independent lay member, also appointed by the police and crime commissioner.
