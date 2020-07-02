CHILDCARE will be available for key workers during the school summer holidays thanks to an initiative from Newport City Council and Duffryn Community Link.

From July 20 until August 26, four venues will have spaces for 160 children, aged between five and 12 years old, for a maximum of four weeks for any one child.

In addition, the council is providing 61 spaces for two to four-year-olds in six venues around the city. Qualified council staff will be aided by teaching assistants.

This extended childcare provision will replace the usual summer play schemes.

Cllr Jane Mudd, leader of Newport City Council, said: “We know how important our childcare provision in schools and Flying Start hubs has been for some parents during the pandemic but that was finishing at the end of term.

“We decided that we would step in and provide childcare during the school holidays.

“We owe a great debt of gratitude to our key workers and they are still vital as we cautiously move through the recovery period.

“I would like to thank Duffryn Community Link as their support means an extra scheme and more places to boost our own offer. Parents can be reassured that a safe environment will be provided for all the children as it has during the last three months.”

Both programmes will operate between 9am and 4pm from Monday to Friday and spaces must be booked. More information on the scheme can be found at newport.gov.uk/en/Care-Support/Children-and-families/Family-Information-Service/Childcare/Summer-childcare.aspx

Key workers whose children are already receiving childcare can apply for a place until 7 July. If there are still places available, the application process will then be opened up to other key workers who meet the criteria and they can apply between 8 and 13 July.