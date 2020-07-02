OUTDOOR visitor attractions in Wales will be able to reopen from Monday, July 6, if the requirement to stay local is lifted, according to International Relations Minister Eluned Morgan.

WALES’ hospitality sector will also prepare to re-open outdoors from July 13.

Ms Morgan signalled the first phase of a planned reopening for bars, restaurants and cafes with outdoor spaces following a rapid review of the sector.

A final decision about outdoor re-opening will be made at the next review of the coronavirus regulations on July 9. It will depend on whether rates of coronavirus are continuing to fall.

The Minister will today also confirm the timetable for re-opening outdoor visitor attractions and the partial opening of the tourism industry in Wales for the summer season.

Subject to the forthcoming review of coronavirus regulations on July 9, the tourism sector is preparing to re-open self-contained accommodation.

READ MORE:

The Minister will today confirm the date that owners of self-contained accommodation can accept bookings is being brought forward to July 11 from July 13, to help with the pattern of Saturday-to-Saturday bookings.

Ms Morgan said: “Tourism is a vital part of the Welsh economy at a national, regional and local level.

“A successful, safe and phased return will give businesses, communities and visitors confidence to continue with the recovery of the visitor economy.

“We ask everyone who travels to and around Wales to enjoy their time here, but always to respect local communities. We are looking forward to welcoming visitors back to Wales – but we want everyone to Visit Wales Safely.”

Guidance to help businesses in Wales’ visitor economy has been published this week. Further guidance for cafes, bars and pubs will follow.

Visit Wales has also worked with the other national tourism organisations on a UK-wide industry standard and consumer mark to provide reassurance as the sector works towards reopening.

The Good To Go industry standard and supporting mark means businesses can demonstrate they are adhering to the respective government and public health guidance; have carried out a COVID-19 risk assessment and checked they have the required processes in place. The scheme is free to join.