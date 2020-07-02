PLANS to create a safe and pleasant route for pedestrians and cyclists through a former brownfield site in Newport have been approved.

The active travel project through the area in Lliswerry known as 'Monkey Island' is part of Newport City Council’s plans to improve the city’s cycling and walking routes.

The scheme will also provide a safe route to school for children living in the Lysaght Village development.

A new ramp will connect the north footway of the A48, the Monkey Island open space area and the new housing estate to the south in Lliswerry.

Currently people have to use several crossings on the Southern Distributor Road junction.

Cllr Roger Jeavons, the council’s deputy leader and cabinet member for city services, said: “I’m delighted this great scheme has been given permission to proceed.

“Our aim is to make walking and cycling the most attractive option for shorter journeys by creating a network that will connect where people live to their destinations.

“The Monkey Island route will be an excellent addition to that network and I know it is one that will be welcomed by the community.

“I’m especially pleased that it will also provide a safe route to local schools for children.”

The project is expected to take 20 months to complete, according to planning documents.

The ramp will also provide access to a wildlife area, which is currently visited through an underpass described as “not particularly inviting to members of the public”.

Monkey Island was formerly used as a landfill for the Orb Steelworks until it was recently adopted by Newport City Council as public open space.

It is a designated Site of Importance for Nature Conservation (SINC) due to its post-industrial grassland habitat.