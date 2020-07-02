LAURA Anne Jones will be returning to the Welsh Parliament next week, having been confirmed as Member of the Senedd (MS) for South Wales East following the death of Mohammad Asghar last month.

Currently a Monmouthshire county councillor, Ms Jones is no stranger to the Senedd, having served the South Wales East region for the Welsh Conservatives from 2003-2007.

“Although this is an exciting opportunity, I am immensely saddened to be taking up this role following the sudden loss of my Welsh Conservative colleague and friend Mohammad Asghar, or Oscar, as many of us knew him," said Ms Jones.

“Oscar’s dedicated public service and his work to foster community relations is something that was an example to us all and I look forward to carrying on his good work.

“With less than a year to go until the next Welsh Parliament elections, I am looking forward to working hard to serve my constituents and hold this failing Welsh Labour-led Government to account; they have held Wales back for long enough.”

READ MORE:

Since her previous spell in Cardiff Bay, Ms Jones has raised a family and set up her own business in Monmouthshire. She has served as vice-chair of the county council's children and young people select committee and as the council’s armed forces champion.

Paul Davies MS, Leader of the Welsh Conservatives in the Welsh Parliament said that while the party is sad to have lost a much loved colleague in Mohammad Asghar, it is delighted to be welcoming Ms Jones back to the Senedd.

“No one can replace our colleague Oscar, but I know that Laura will be just as dedicated to serving the people of South Wales East and bring a wealth of experience to her new role,” he said.

Ms Jones succeeds Mr Asghar as the next person on the Welsh Conservative regional list for the National Assembly election in 2016, before the institution’s name changed. Arrangements are being made for Ms Jones to take her oath.

During her previous spell as an Assembly Member she served as the Welsh Conservatives’ spokesperson on sport.