NO deaths from coronavirus in Gwent have been reported today, and one new case in Gwent has been confirmed by Public Health Wales (PHW).
The new confirmed case is in Newport, taking the total in the city to 858.
In Gwent, the number of confirmed cases now stands at 2,634, and the number of deaths according to the PHW measure, is 275.
But both figures are known to be higher. According to the Office for National Statistics, which counts deaths in which Covid-19 is mentioned on the death certificate, the number of coronavirus-related deaths in Gwent is approaching 500.
PHW figures for deaths are based only on laboratory-confirmed Covid-19.
Wales-wide since yesterday, a further eight deaths and 41 new cases have been confirmed by PHW, taking the overall number of Covid-19 deaths based on the PHW measure to 1,524.
Of those 41 new cases, 26 are in the Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board area in north Wales, including 15 in Wrexham, where an outbreak linked to the town's Rown Foods plant is ongoing.
Newport continues to have Gwent's highest rate of cases per 100,000 population, at 559.7, again based on PHW figures.
But six other areas of Wales now have higher rates. They are: Merthyr Tydfil (897.3); Denbighshire (751.1); Rhondda Cynon Taf (745); Wrexham (617.8); Cardiff (616.9); and Conwy (566.6).