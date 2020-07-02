SOUTH Wales Fire and Rescue services were at the scene of an incident where four cars were on fire at Blackwood Gate Retail Park this afternoon.
Crews have now extinguished the fire and a stop message was received just after 3.30pm.
A statement from the fire service reads: "At approximately 2:31pm on Thursday July 2 we received reports of a fire involving four vehicles at Blackwood Gate Retail Park.
"Crews from Caerphilly and Aberbargoed attended the scene and extinguished the fire.
"A stop message was received at 3:32pm."