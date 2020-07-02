A STRING of high-profile companies based across the UK have announced that scores of jobs are set to be lost.

We've put together a round-up of details by some of the biggest firms to share what we know so far.

BBC

On Thursday (July 2), the BBC has announced a shake-up of regional TV news and local radio in England, leading to 450 job cuts.

Changes will see one instead of two presenters fronting 6.30pm regional TV news bulletins.

Inside Out, the regional current affairs magazine show made in 11 different regions, will be axed and replaced with a new investigative journalism programme from six hubs.

A “simplified schedule” introduced on local radio during the pandemic, with single instead of double presenters and a reduction in the number of shows, will become permanent.

The broadcaster said that BBC England – which currently has more than 3,000 staff – must save £25 million by April 2022.

The National Union of Journalists (NUJ) said the cuts – which will affect presenters, journalists, technical and operation staff – “could have a serious impact” on the BBC’s “ability to represent all parts of the country”.

Helen Thomas, director of BBC England, said “difficult decisions” had to be made on local and regional services “created more than 50 years ago”.

She said: “We are in the age of the Facebook community group and the WhatsApp neighbourhood chat. We must adapt to better reflect how people live their lives, how they get their news and what content they want.

“We’re going to modernise our offer to audiences in England by making digital a central part of everything we do.”

Upper Crust and Caffe Ritazza

On Tuesday (June 30), SSP - the owner of Upper Crust and Caffe Ritazza - announced that up to about 5,000 jobs were under threat.

It comes amid a shake-up following plunging passengers numbers at railway stations and airports due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The group warned it expects to open only around a fifth of its sites in the UK by the autumn as travel is set to remain at very low levels amid the Covid-19 crisis.

It has launched a consultation on a restructure to “simplify and reshape” the business in the face of the pandemic, which it said could lead to more than half of its 9,000-strong peak season workforce being axed.

The group said head office and UK staff would be affected by the cuts.

SSP chief executive Simon Smith said: “In the UK the pace of the recovery continues to be slow.

“In response to this, we are now taking further action to protect the business and create the right base from which to rebuild our operations.

“Regrettably, we are starting a collective consultation which will affect our UK colleagues.

“These are extremely difficult decisions, and our main priority will be to conduct the process carefully and fairly.”

SSP has about 570 sites across 130 airport and railway stations in the UK and Ireland, but also has operations in 35 countries worldwide.

easyJet

EasyJet is considering cutting more than 700 pilot jobs and closing three of its bases across the UK - according to union Balpa.

It comes after the airline announced last month it was reducing its workforce by up to 30 per cent.

The airline is said to be shutting its bases at London Stansted, London Southend and Newcastle airports.

Balpa general secretary Brian Strutton said: “We know that aviation is in the midst of the Covid crisis and we had been expecting easyJet to make an announcement of temporary measures to help the airline through to recovery.

“But this seems an excessive over reaction and easyJet won’t find a supply of pilots waiting to come back when the recovery takes place over the next two years.”

At the time of writing - EasyJet have yet to officially confirm the reports.

Royal Mail

About 2,000 management jobs at being axed at Royal Mail as it looks to slash costs in the face of the coronavirus crisis.

The group said the job cuts come as part of a management overhaul under plans to save £330 million over the next two years.

The cull will affect some of its 9,700 managers - with senior executive and non-operational roles hardest hit.

Trade union Unite said the job losses are a “devastating blow” for Royal Mail staff.

Keith Williams, interim executive chairman at Royal Mail Group, said the company is taking “immediate action” on costs to offset the Covid-19 impact.

“In recent years, our UK business has not adapted quickly enough to the changes in our marketplace of more parcels and fewer letters,” he said.

“Covid-19 has accelerated those trends, presenting additional challenges.”

On the job cuts, he said: “We are committed to conducting the upcoming consultation process carefully and sensitively.

“We will work closely with our managers and their representatives during this difficult period.”

Airbus

Aerospace giant Airbus is set to cut 1,700 jobs in the UK as a result of the coronavirus crisis.

The news is a huge blow to its site at Broughton in north Wales, where wings are manufactured, and its other factory at Filton in Bristol.

The company is cutting 15,000 jobs across its global operations.

A company statement said: “Airbus has announced plans to adapt its global workforce and resize its commercial aircraft activity in response to the Covid-19 crisis.

“This adaptation is expected to result in a reduction of around 15,000 positions no later than summer 2021.

“The information and consultation process with social partners has begun with a view to reaching agreements for implementation starting in autumn 2020.”

Airbus said commercial aircraft business activity has dropped by almost 40% in recent months as the industry faces an “unprecedented” crisis.

Arcadia

Sir Philip’s Arcadia group has said it will cut about 500 of its 2,500 head office jobs amid a restructure in the face of the coronavirus crisis.

The group, which also owns Burton, Topshop, Topman, and other high street brands, said: “Due to the impact of Covid-19 on our business including the closure for over three months of all our stores and head offices, we have today informed staff of the need to restructure our head offices.”

“This restructuring is essential to ensure that we operate as efficiently as possible during these very challenging times.”