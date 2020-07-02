SIX Newport drug dealers have pleaded guilty to trafficking heroin and crack cocaine on the city’s streets after they were arrested following an undercover police operation.
The defendants were snared as part of Gwent’s Police covert Operation Solar which saw officers conduct a series of dawn raids last month.
The six men and the charges they admitted are:
Delroy Lewis, 50, of Clarence Place, four counts of supplying heroin.
Kade Reynolds, 26, of Somerton Park, two counts of supplying heroin and one of supplying crack cocaine.
Mason Quigley, 21, of Claremont, two counts of supplying heroin.
Dominic Horvath, 18, of Clifton Place, supplying crack cocaine.
Nicholas Holwell, 33, of Maesglas Road, supplying heroin.
Sheldon Lewis, 22, of Lucas Street, three counts of supplying heroin and one each of being concerned in the supply of heroin and being concerned in offering to supply heroin.
All six men were remanded in custody after appearing before Cardiff Crown Court and are due to be sentenced in the coming weeks.
A seventh man who was arrested as part of Operation Solar, Mohammed Abbas, 21, of Vivian Road, was jailed for three years and eight months in June.
He admitted six counts of supplying crack cocaine and one count of attempting to supplying heroin.
