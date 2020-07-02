UPDATE: Ms Bond has been found safe and well.

GWENT Police are appealing for help to find a missing woman.

Lisa Bond, aged 40, was reported missing from her home in Trinant this afternoon.

She was last seen wearing black trousers and a grey Adidas jacket.

Anyone with any information on the whereabouts of Ms Bond should contact Gwent Police on 101 quoting reference number 280 of 2/07/20.