UPDATE: Ms Bond has been found safe and well.
GWENT Police are appealing for help to find a missing woman.
Lisa Bond, aged 40, was reported missing from her home in Trinant this afternoon.
She was last seen wearing black trousers and a grey Adidas jacket.
Anyone with any information on the whereabouts of Ms Bond should contact Gwent Police on 101 quoting reference number 280 of 2/07/20.
Good news - Lisa Bond, who was reported as missing, has been found safe and well.— Gwent Police (@gwentpolice) July 2, 2020
👏 thanks for your retweets 👏