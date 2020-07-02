PEOPLE around the UK are being urged to celebrate health and care workers and other essential workers this weekend to mark the 72nd birthday of the NHS.
Trade Union UNISON is encouraging the “biggest ever clap for carers” on Sunday, July 5 at 5pm to mark the anniversary of the NHS.
On Saturday evening the group is also calling on everyone to commemorate coronavirus victims by putting a light or LED candle in their window.
UNISON general secretary Dave Prentis explained the reasons UNISON wanted to bring back the Clap for Carers celebration one more time.
“As a society we’re living through troubled times, and sadly we’re not out of the woods yet,” he said.
“Communities and families have been devastated by the virus, which has taken too many lives, kept loved ones apart and made people fear for the future.
“But we can come together, as demonstrated by the weekly claps from our doorsteps and balconies showing our appreciation for those who’ve been keeping us safe.
“This is an opportunity to give thanks and thoughts for all those who’ve lost their lives, as well as recognising the wonders of the health service, social care sector and other essential public services.
“As the lockdown eases, we must all remain careful; behaving sensibly is vital if the NHS is to be protected and the virus is to be kept at bay.
“This weekend is all about celebrating and showing appreciation for our wonderful NHS.”