GWENT'S Police and Crime Commissioner has backed an appeal reminding drivers to wear their seat belts.
Jeff Cuthbert said: “Last year a quarter of all people who were killed in road traffic collisions in Gwent were not wearing a seat belt.
“There is no doubt at all that seat belts save lives and help prevent serious injury.
“Failure to wear a seat belt can result in an on-the-spot fine of £100. If prosecuted the maximum fine is £500.
“So please, don’t put your own and others’ lives at risk, stay safe and belt up.”
