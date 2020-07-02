TORFAEN MS Lynne Neagle has asked for assurances from the Welsh Government that spending on mental health will continue to be prioritised after £7 million earmarked for mental health service improvements was removed from the budget.

The MS used a question to the minister for finance Rebecca Evans to raise her concerns after changes to the the supplementary budget.

Ms Neagle said it was vital mental health services received additional funds rather than have money subtracted from its budgets.

The MS flagged two "landmark" reports from the Senedd that had advocated improvements to mental health support services in Wales – the Children, Young People and Education Committee’s Mind Over Matter report on children’s mental health and the Health Committee’s Everybody’s Business report on suicide prevention.

Ms Neagle, who chairs the cross-party group for suicide prevention in the Senedd, said the loss of life to suicide remained a "major public health emergency."

She asked: "What assurances can you offer, Minister, that you will continue to prioritise, not just the response to the pandemic, but the very important service transformation that we want to see in adult and children's mental health in Wales?"

In reply, the Minister said the £7 million that was removed from the budget was done on the understanding that it was work that couldn't happen because of the coronavirus crisis.

"The provision of mental health services is going to be more important than ever given the pressures on people as a result of the crisis," she said. "So, I give you my reassurance and my word that I will continue to value mental health very highly in my discussions with colleagues."