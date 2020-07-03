WORK on Gwent's Grange University Hospital began three years ago this month - but this stunning timelapse video from contractors Laing O'Rourke crams the building of Wales' biggest NHS project in decades into just 17 seconds.
Tower cranes - there were six on the site at Llanfrechfa near Cwmbran at one stage - spring up and disappear in the blink of an eye, while seasonal weather, including rain on the camera, brings a fast-track of colours and shades.
READ MORE:
- Date for outdoor pubs, bars and restaurants to re-open in Wales
- UNISON calls for Clap for Carers return for NHS birthday
- Civil Parking Enforcement figures for Newport and Gwent region
Aneurin Bevan University Health Board wants to open the hospital in November - rather than next March as originally planned - though the final decision, and extra funding for the proposal, rests with the Welsh Government.