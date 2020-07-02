ONE Newport street has been given a midweek boost after winning £1,000 each in the People's Postcode Lottery daily draw.
14 neighbours from Beech Close, Underwood, netted Tuesday's prize thanks to their postcode of NP18 2HU.
People’s Postcode Lottery ambassador Judie McCourt sent her congratulations to the lucky winners.
“A big congratulations to all those who have picked up a prize today in Newport,” she said. “I hope the win will help lift their spirits and I hope they are able to treat themselves to something special with the cash.”
A minimum of 32 per cent of People’s Postcode Lottery ticket sales goes directly to charities and players have raised over £500 million to date for thousands of good causes in Britain and beyond.
This draw was promoted by The Ramblers, which has received over £8.8 million in funding so far. The charity looks after paths and green spaces all over the country, and encourage people to get outside to boost their health and happiness.
For more information on People’s Postcode Lottery, visit postcodelottery.co.uk or search People’s Postcode Lottery on Facebook or Twitter.