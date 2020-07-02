THE company behind restaurant chains Bella Italia, Cafe Rouge and Las Iguanas has collapsed into administration, and a number of restaurants will be closing with immediate effect.

The Argus understands that Las Iguanas at Friars Walk will not be one of the restaurants closing.

Casual Dining Group operates 250 sites in the UK and 91 of them will shut permanently, with more than 1,900 job redundancies.

Chief executive James Spragg said: "After reviewing all our options with advisers, it became clear that we needed to take this action in order to protect the business and secure the best possible future for Casual Dining Group as we look to conclude a potential sale.

"We are acutely aware of our duty to all employees and recognise that this is an incredibly difficult time for them. Working alongside the administrators we will do everything we can to support them through this process with a view to preserving as much employment as we are able to."

Administrator Clare Kennedy, from Alix Partners, said: ""We appreciate that this is an extremely difficult time for all those associated with Casual Dining Group.

"Our immediate priorities are to assist those whose employment has been affected by today's announcement and to secure a sale for the group in order to protect jobs and provide the Group's much-loved brands with a sustainable platform for the future."