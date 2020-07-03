FIRST Minister Mark Drakeford is expected to announce later today that the five-mile restriction on people in Wales will be lifted from Monday.
Mr Drakeford, who will give the Welsh Government daily coronavirus briefing at 12.30pm, will confirm that conditions allow the government to lift the stay local guidance.
The lifting of the guidance on Monday will coincide with people from two separate households being able to join together to form one exclusive extended household.
The news will not come as a significant surprise to most in Wales, given that Mr Drakeford suggested this would likely be the case if people abided by social distancing guidelines up to now.
He first set the target date of Monday July 6 at a press briefing on Friday June 22, when he said that if “things go to plan, people will be able to travel as far as they like”.
The First Minister is expected to emphasise that while some restrictions are being eased, everyone must ensure they continue to maintain social distancing and respect the places and communities they visit.