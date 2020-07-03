A MAN has been jailed for assault by beating, damaging a television and showing a “flagrant disregard for court orders”.
Scott Taylor, 33, of Taliesin, Cwmbran, was locked up for 30 weeks at Newport Magistrates’ Court.
The defendant pleaded guilty to two counts of committing assault by beating and one of criminal damage in Pontypool on June 15.
This put Taylor in breach of two community orders.
Those orders were imposed last year for separate offences of breaching a restraining order and theft.
Taylor was also ordered to pay a £128 victim surcharge upon his release from custody.