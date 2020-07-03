COLLECTIONS of bulky waste in Torfaen will resume from Tuesday (July 7).

All items need to be placed at the kerbside for collection before the collection staff arrive, and disinfected if possible.

Council staff are unable to offer assisted collections and cannot access properties to remove any bulky waste items. The council has also asked residents to refrain from helping staff load the items.

If anyone in the household is showing symptoms of Covid-19, please do not book a collection slot until the household is symptom free.

Cllr Mandy Owen, executive member for the environment, said: “We are delighted to inform residents that our very popular bulky waste collection service is going to be back up and running next week.

“Hopefully, by reinstating the bulky waste collection service, residents who have been holding on to large items can finally get them taken away.

“We appreciate that the service has been missed by residents, but due to Covid-19 a lot of staff were deployed elsewhere to ensure critical services continued to run. Therefore, I would like to thank residents for their patience during this time.”

There is a charge of £29 per collection for up to three items, and any extra items are charged at £7 per item.

To find out about what items can be collected, and to view the bulky waste Frequently Asked Questions, visit torfaen.gov.uk/en/RubbishAndRecycling

Book a collection slot by calling 01495 767700.