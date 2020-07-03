A NEWPORT couple had a near miss when they discovered a piece of carpet studded with large nails hidden in long grass.
The dangerous item looks to have been deliberately placed, as it was covered with grass which had been removed from another section of the path and secured to the ground with tent pegs.
It was right in the middle of a footpath near the Three Blackbirds pub in Llantarnam, Cwmbran.
Terry Sheppard and his partner found the nail board when they were walking their two dogs last Sunday, June 28.
Mr Sheppard's partner, who did not want to be named, said: "Terry spotted it after I had walked past it - I walked around the pile of grass.
"Somebody has gone to a lot of trouble. "There are approximately 30 very sharp two-inch nails in it."
The couple said they were shocked and, after removing it, they checked the rest of the path around the field but found nothing else.
They called 101 and reported it.
The police agreed it would be a good idea to share on local social media sites to warn other walkers.
A Gwent Police spokesperson said: "The incident was reported to us at 1pm on June 28.
"We looked into it, but the carpet was safely removed by the caller and no offences were identified for further investigation, and no one was injured."