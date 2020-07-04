The owner of Bella Italia, Cafe Rouge and Las Iguanas has confirmed it will close 91 of its 250 restaurants across the UK.

Casual Dining Group, who own the chains, plans to cut 1,909 jobs after calling in administrators.

The board said that entering administration was in the best interest of stakeholders during the “extreme operating environment” it is having to trade through.

It is looking for a new owner, but said that the administration would allow it to end negotiations with landlords, a “critical step” before finding a buyer.

What have restaurant bosses said?

Chief executive James Spragg said: “After reviewing all our options with advisers, it became clear that we needed to take this action in order to protect the business and secure the best possible future for Casual Dining Group as we look to conclude a potential sale.

“We are acutely aware of our duty to all employees and recognise that this is an incredibly difficult time for them. Working alongside the administrators we will do everything we can to support them through this process with a view to preserving as much employment as we are able to.”

Bosses said that all the offers they have received from potential buyers involved reducing the number of restaurants it runs. The administrators therefore decided to close the sites permanently.

The list of closures include 35 Bella Italia, three Belgo, 32 Cafe Rouge, and 11 Las Iguanas.

It also includes several cafes and bars at airports, six of which are at Heathrow.

Here is the full list of restaurants that will close.

Airports

– Cafe Rouge Rapide Inverness Airport

– Bristol Airport

– The George Ale and Coffee House at Heathrow Terminal 5

– The Darwin Ale and Coffee House at Heathrow Terminal 3

– Jersey Airport

– Oriel Luton

– Oriel Heathrow Terminal 4

– La Salle Heathrow Terminal 2

– Bella Italia Luton

– Oriel Heathrow Terminal 3

– Huxleys Heathrow Terminal 5

– The Shipyard Jersey

Belgo

– Belgo Kingsway

– Belgo Nottingham

– Belgo Central

Bella Italia

– Newbury

– East Kilbride

– Baker Street

– Cambridge

– Cheltenham Prom

– Southampton Above Bar

– Blackpool Church

– Watford

– Plymouth

– Dunfermline

– Islington

– Gloucester Quays

– Hatfield

– Southend

– Didsbury

– Solihull

– Brighton Belotta

– Windsor

– Manchester Deans

– Camberley Atrium

– Aberdeen

– Loughborough

– Crewe

– Colliers Wood

– Brighton Marina

– Cardiff

– Shaftesbury Avenue

– Hemel Hempstead

– Leeds

– Silverlink, North Tyneside

– Bexley

– New Brighton

– Orpington

– Manchester Piccadilly

Cafe Rouge

– Bury St Edmonds

– Newbury

– Maidstone Earl Street

– Solihull

– Pinner

– Blackheath

– Harborne Birmingham

– Leamington Spa

– York

– Dulwich

– Epsom

– Birmingham Mailbox

– Woking

– Hitchin

– Oxford

– Leicester

– Chester

– Cheltenham

– Loughton

– Chelmsford

– Cambridge

– Edinburgh

– Southgate

– Esher

– Bromley

– Salisbury

– Canterbury Long

– Trafford Centre

– Exeter Princesshay

– Hertford

– Milton Keynes

Las Iguanas

– Harrogate

– Brighton Marina

– Derby

– Sheffield

– Woking

– Chester

– Brunswick Square

– Braintree

– Bournemouth

– Norwich

– Newcastle City Centre

What have administrators said?

Administrator Clare Kennedy, from Alix Partners, said: “We appreciate that this is an extremely difficult time for all those associated with Casual Dining Group.

“Our immediate priorities are to assist those whose employment has been affected by today’s announcement and to secure a sale for the group in order to protect jobs and provide the group’s much-loved brands with a sustainable platform for the future.”