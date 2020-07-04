SKY Sports is to air more Premier League matches for free throughout July.

The broadcasting giant has unveiled which games can be watched on platforms including Freeview and Freesat.

Also - the BBC have confirmed that one match will be shown on BBC One on Sunday, July 5.

MORE NEWS:

Here is the full list of games that will be free to air on Sky's Pick channel and BBC One.

Saturday, July 4

  • Leicester vs C Palace - Pick - 3pm 

Sunday, July 5

  • Burnley vs Sheff Utd - Pick - 12pm 
  • Southampton vs Man City - BBC One - 7pm 

Tuesday, July 7

  • Watford vs Norwich - Pick - 6pm 

Thursday, July 9

  • Bournemouth vs Tottenham - Pick - 6pm 

Sunday, July 12

  • Wolves vs Everton - Pick - 12pm 
  • Bournemouth vs Leicester - Pick - 7pm 

Monday, July 13

  • Man Utd vs Southampton - Pick - 8pm 

How do I find Sky's Pick?

Thankfully there is no need to get bogged down with long-term contracts to access Sky's Pick channel.

You can find Sky's Pick channel on the following platforms:

  • Freeview: Channel 11
  • Freesat: Channel 144
  • Sky: Channel 159
  • Virgin Media: Channel 165