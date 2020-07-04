SKY Sports is to air more Premier League matches for free throughout July.
The broadcasting giant has unveiled which games can be watched on platforms including Freeview and Freesat.
Also - the BBC have confirmed that one match will be shown on BBC One on Sunday, July 5.
MORE NEWS:
- Carpet studded with nails hidden under grass on Cwmbran path
- South Wales Police wrongful arrest payout to Newport student
- Video 'builds' Grange University Hospital in 17 seconds
Here is the full list of games that will be free to air on Sky's Pick channel and BBC One.
Saturday, July 4
- Leicester vs C Palace - Pick - 3pm
Sunday, July 5
- Burnley vs Sheff Utd - Pick - 12pm
- Southampton vs Man City - BBC One - 7pm
Tuesday, July 7
- Watford vs Norwich - Pick - 6pm
Thursday, July 9
- Bournemouth vs Tottenham - Pick - 6pm
Sunday, July 12
- Wolves vs Everton - Pick - 12pm
- Bournemouth vs Leicester - Pick - 7pm
Monday, July 13
- Man Utd vs Southampton - Pick - 8pm
How do I find Sky's Pick?
Thankfully there is no need to get bogged down with long-term contracts to access Sky's Pick channel.
You can find Sky's Pick channel on the following platforms:
- Freeview: Channel 11
- Freesat: Channel 144
- Sky: Channel 159
- Virgin Media: Channel 165
Comments are closed on this article.