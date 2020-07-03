THOSE heading back to Wetherspoons when they reopen will face a major change.

The pub chain has outlined a number of new rules and procedures that visitors will need to follow when they return.

When are they reopening across the UK?

The company have confirmed they will reopen in the following nations on these dates:

Saturday, July 4 - England

Wednesday, July 15 - Scotland

Monday, July 20 - Republic of Ireland

The chain is provisonally planning to reopen in Wales and Northern Ireland on Monday, July 20.

What is changing?

In particular - one popular feature at all pubs will be scrapped in order to protect customers.

None of the Wetherspoons pubs will show football or sporting events on their TVs during July.

A statement on their website adds: "As our pubs reopen, our focus will be on meeting social distancing requirements and keeping our customers and staff safe.

"For this reason and to avoid crowds congregating, no football or sporting events will be shown on our TVs during July.

"We will update with new information as we move into August and beyond."

What other rules will be in place?

The government has asked pubs and other hospitality venues, when they reopen, to collect and maintain records of customers and share them, where requested, with NHS Test and Trace.

Wetherspoons say this is so that NHS Test and Trace can identify and inform those who may have been exposed to COVID-19, having been in close contact with somebody who has tested positive for the virus.

Details from Wetherspoons' website add: "All customers, or the lead member of a customer group, will be provided with an NHS Test and Trace form and, if requested, a pencil.

"The form will ask for a name, contact phone number, date of visit and arrival/departure time.

"Children under 16 will not be asked individually to provide their details, since they can visit only when accompanied by an adult parent/carer, who can complete the form as ‘lead member’.

"Customers will then be asked to place the completed form in a box, when they leave the pub."

What have Wetherspoons said?

In a message to customers, John Hutson, chief executive of the pub chain said: "Thank you for your patience while we have been closed. Preparations are almost complete for welcoming you back.

"The risks associated with coronavirus have led to some adjustments in how we will operate in future, in order to prioritise your safety while visiting.

"Our adjustments follow extensive consultation with employees, at all levels, and incorporate advice from government, health & safety advisers and UK Hospitality (our trade association).

"Pub managers have carried out a risk assessment in their own pub, as part of this process.

"Full training has been provided for all staff.

"In addition, an initial £11 million has been invested to set up our pubs, enabling them to operate safely.

"I hope that the approach which we have taken gives you sufficient confidence when returning to visit us.

"We look forward to seeing you soon."