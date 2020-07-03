Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

Luscious, hydrated, strong hair makes for amazing hair days. And who doesn’t want picture-worthy tresses?

The only problem is the brittle, dry, and snarly phase hair can go through in between a haircut and colour or after heat styling too often.

But you can revive your locks at home by regularly using a mask that fulfils your hair’s needs—whether that means a mask that hydrates parched locks or strengthens brittle strands.

1. For frizz protection: Briogeo Don’t Despair, Repair! Deep Conditioning Hair Mask

Cut frizz out of your life with the Briogeo Don’t Despair, Repair! Deep Conditioning Hair Mask. Credit: Biogeo

If you want to transform your hair in as little as five minutes, Briogeo has a way to do that.

This deep conditioning mask uses rosehip oil to hydrate and control frizz, algae extract to strengthen the hair and scalp, B-vitamins to bring back body and shine, and almond oil to lock in moisture.

For best results, apply the mask after shampooing and leave on for five to 10 minutes before rinsing out; repeat this once or twice a week.

‘Literally, the best hair mask to exist!’ one Sephora reviewer gushes. ‘This mask works so well for me.

I can see and feel the difference in my hair immediately after using. I have med/thick hair that’s naturally straight and it makes my hair feel so soft, and look extremely shiny and smooth.

People always ask me what I use on my hair and it’s this mask that makes the difference’.

Get the Briogeo Don’t Despair, Repair! Deep Conditioning Hair Mask on Amazon for £47.29

2. For hydration: Garnier Fructis 1 Minute Nourishing Hair Mask

Hydrate your hair with the Garnier Fructis 1 Minute Nourishing Hair Mask. Credit: Garnier

Not ready to splurge? This affordable mask from Garnier claims to hydrate your hair using aloe vera extract and plant oils.

You can use it as a mask in addition to your regular conditioner and leave it on for one minute before rinsing, use it in replacement of your conditioner following the previous instructions, or use it as a leave-in conditioner when you get out of the shower.

If you plan to go with this last option, you may want to use a little less and be extra careful to only apply it to the ends of your hair to avoid greasy roots.

One reviewer writes: ‘I love this product. Not only does it smell nice but it makes my hair feel super soft and makes it easier to manage. I used to dye my hair a lot so you can imagine what my hair condition was like but after using this product my hair was restored and frizz-free’.

Get the Garnier Fructis 1 Minute Nourishing Hair Mask on iHerb for £4.35

3. For restoration: Olaplex Hair Perfector No. 3

Repair your damaged hair with the Olaplex Hair Perfector No. 3. Credit: Olaplex

If you chemically treat your hair or heat style it a lot, a conditioning mask can help, but you’re better off looking for a mask that claims to repair damaged hair.

The Olaplex Hair Perfector No. 3 uses bis-aminopropyl diglycol dimaleate (a mouthful, we know) to “help restore damaged hair by repairing sulfide bonds broken during the bleaching process.”

The mask also claims to strengthen your hair, reduce breakage, and improve the overall appearance and feel of your strands.

You can use the mask once a week (or two to three times a week for very damaged hair) by applying it on the scalp and ends, letting it sit for 10 minutes, and then rinsing and following up with your shampoo and conditioner.

‘This product single-handedly saved my hair’, one reviewer raves.

‘I have tried everything to fix my dyed and fried, almost fluffy-ended blonde ombre hair. All of the leave-in treatments, all of the conditioners, all of the oils and everything was either too heavy or didn't work well enough.

'Some helped with the strands of my hair but nothing helped the frizzy split ends. This product is absolutely worth it. Try it!’

Get the Olaplex Hair Perfector No. 3 on Amazon for £22.81

4. For texture: Not Your Mother’s Matcha Green Tea & Wild Apple Blossom Nutrient Rich Butter Masque

Define your hair's texture with the Not Your Mother’s Matcha Green Tea & Wild Apple Blossom Nutrient Rich Butter Masque. Credit: Not Your Mother's

Your hair doesn’t have to be dry or damaged to use a hair mask.

If you want more definition or shine, you may love this one from Not Your Mother’s.

The mask claims that the antioxidants in matcha green tea and wild apple blossom leave your scalp and hair feeling clean while moisturising ingredients like almond oils and fruit extracts condition the hair.

Reviewers report seeing an improvement in softness, shine, and volume.

One reviewer raves: ‘I have dense, fine, wavy hair. This is the only deep conditioner that has worked for me in the 15 months I've been doing the curly girl method. Has amazing slip, easy to rinse out. Definitely defines my curls. I use it once per week. Smell is not overpowering, and it's pleasant. A holy grail for sure!’

Get the Not Your Mother’s Matcha Green Tea & Wild Apple Blossom Nutrient Rich Butter Masque on Amazon for £28.90

5. For strength: Amika Soulfood Nourishing Hair Mask

Strengthen your hair with the Amika Soulfood Nourishing Hair Mask. Credit: Amika

Seeing a decline in your hair’s strength and growth?

This mask from Amika claims to strengthen with moisturising jojoba seed oil, assist hair growth and reduce harmful free radicals with vitamin C, protect against future breakage and reduce split ends with panthenol (a chemical substance found in plants and animals that hydrates and smoothes hair), and hydrate with sea buckthorn berry.

One happy reviewer writes: ‘I really, really love the texture of this! It feels so creamy and luxurious! Anyways, my hair is fine, coloured blond, and kind of damaged. I let this mask sit for about five minutes and then washed it out very well and my hair was left feeling so soft and nice! I love it!’

Get the Amika Soulfood Nourishing Hair Mask on Amazon for £34.45

