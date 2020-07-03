TWO men have been charged with cocaine trafficking offences after being arrested by Gwent Police.
Samuel Brooks, 30, of Brynteg Avenue, Pontllanfraith, and Dean Jones, 31, Apollo Way, Blackwood, appeared before Newport magistrates.
Brooks was charged with being in possession of cocaine with intent to supply, supplying cocaine and supplying cannabis.
Jones has been charged with being in possession of cocaine with intent to supply.
Brooks was remanded in custody and Jones was granted conditional bail.
The pair are due to appear before Newport Crown Court on July 23.
