AN INQUEST has been opened into the death of Torfaen rugby league player Scott Bessant.
Former Welsh Dragonhearts player Mr Bessant died in hospital on June 25, aged 37, nearly three years after suffering "significant injuries" in an unexplained incident in Pentwyn, Pontypool.
The inquest in Newport today heard Mr Bessant had been found "seriously injured" on August 13, 2017, below a bridge.
He was admitted to the University Hospital of Wales, in Cardiff, and was eventually discharged to a care home.
Speaking to the Argus previously, Mr Bessant's family described how the former rugby player had never recovered from the effects of his injuries.
At the inquest, Caroline Saunders, the senior coroner for Gwent, heard how Mr Bessant had been admitted to hospital in Newport on June 17 and died there a few days later.
A provisional cause of death was recorded as pneumonia, secondary to traumatic brain injury.
Ms Saunders adjourned the inquest to July 13, 2021, so that more information could be obtained.
