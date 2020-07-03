A BURST water main at the old Argus office on Cardiff Road is affecting water supply in the Newport area.
Properties in the NP10 and NP20 postcode areas have been hit and could be disrupted for several hours.
Welsh Water have sent text messages to residents in the affected area to make them aware of the issue and that their water supply may be off and that they may have low pressure or discoloured water.
They expect all supplies to be fully restored by later this morning. You can keep updated with the repair online at https://inyourarea.digdat.co.uk/DwrCymru.