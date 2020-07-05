WHILE some companies have taken the decision to make staff redundant - there are others who are currently hiring across the UK.
Ranging from retail to communications, and from logistics to management, there are a multitude of jobs on offer.
These are five companies currently hiring right now, and some of the opportunities they are offering.
Boots
Boots is hiring for various jobs throughout the UK, from vacancies in the pharmacy to managerial positions.
As of Friday, July 3, the company currently has more than 700 positions available - with roles such as pharmacists, store managers and trainee roles all up for grabs.
To apply, visit: https://www.boots.jobs.
Tesco
Tesco has numerous job opportunities available at the moment throughout different parts of the UK, ranging from customer assistant roles to shift manager positions and delivery driver vacancies.
At the time of publication (July 3), Tesco has more than 500 roles that they are looking to fill.
To apply, go to: https://www.tesco-careers.com.
PwC
PwC has numerous positions available throughout the UK, including client finance administrator roles, legal associate vacancies and test analyst vacancies.
As of July 3 - PwC has more than 200 roles available nationwide.
To make an application, visit: http://www.experiencedcareers.pwc.co.uk/page/show/job_search.
Deliveroo
Deliveroo has a range of job opportunities currently available nationwide - all ranging from communication roles to logistics coordinator positions.
To apply, go to: https://deliveroo.co.uk/apply.
Domino’s
Domino’s has vacancies for numerous roles, including store manager positions, bike or car delivery roles or instore crew vacancies.
To search for roles, visit: https://www.dominosrecruitment.co.uk.
