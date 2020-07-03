A SMIRKING serial shoplifter who was making life a misery for businesses has been locked up.
Robin John Benger, 38, of Chepstow Road, Newport, was the scourge of retailers in the city this year.
He was jailed for 32 weeks after he admitted stealing cosmetics and other goods worth £214.96 from Asda Living on June 24.
Co-defendant Donna Jane Lee, also of Chepstow Road, Newport, was sent to prison for six weeks, suspended for 12 months, after she pleaded guilty to the same offence.
Benger’s conviction put him in breach of a six-month suspended prison sentence that was imposed in April.
That was handed down for three separate counts of stealing steaks worth a total of £188 from Marks & Spencer, the theft of a BMX bicycle as well as stealing groceries from Bargain Buys and failing to surrender.
At Newport Magistrates’ Court, Benger was also ordered to pay a £128 victim surcharge upon his release from custody.
Lee must complete a 15-day rehabilitation activity requirement and pay a surcharge.